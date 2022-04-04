Audrey Hepburn’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Gown to Be Shown at Tiffany Exhibition in London

Audrey Hepburn’s famed Givenchy gown from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will be among the pieces on display at Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition this June in London. Scheduled from June 10 to Aug. 19 at the Saatchi Gallery, the exhibit will include some 400-plus historic artifacts from the world of Tiffany, including many never-before-seen jewelry designs that have been recently added to the brand’s archives.

Since its acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany has been on a buying spree to quickly expand its archives. This was confirmed by antique jewelry dealers at New York’s The Winter Show last week, many of whom have recently sold pieces straight back to Tiffany and noticed considerable interest in works by the jeweler’s midcentury collaborator and LVMH favorite, Jean Schlumberger.

Tiffany’s London show has been in the planning stages since 2018, but was delayed due to COVID-19, providing the jeweler additional time to fine-tune its concept and considerably build its archives. The London leg of “Vision & Virtuosity” will include 150 pieces on view to the public for the first time, including about 60 pieces that were newly acquired for this show.

Many of those are Schlumberger pieces, as well as works by Elsa Perretti, which will be among important items like a Tiffany & Co. Blue Box dating to 1878. Tiffany says there is an approximate 30 percent increase in the jewelry on display compared with the exhibition’s last outing in Shanghai, which was held before the pandemic.

The poster for Tiffany’s forthcoming brand exhibition in London. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany chief executive officer Anthony Ledru said of the exhibit’s second edition: “2022 marks a transformative year for Tiffany for many reasons. Not only is it the 185th anniversary of Tiffany & Co., but it is also the 150th anniversary of Tiffany in London. As a nod to our long history within the U.K., we are excited to bring this brand experience for the first time to British visitors and beyond.”

Executive vice president for product and communications Alexandre Arnault added: “The exhibition reveals that innovation is a constant at Tiffany. As our designs evolve, as we engage with artists, films, collaborators and pioneer new forms of brand expression, everything we do is anchored in innovation. It also represents our vision for Tiffany: a balance of tradition and innovation for a new generation.”

The exhibit will be comprised of seven chapters that explore Tiffany’s many historic facets. There will be a look into the legacy of founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, a display of pieces from the jeweler’s past high jewelry collections, an explored history of its innovation in the love and engagement category, a deep dive into “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and its lasting effect on the brand, as well as a final room displaying the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

A book published by Assouline, written by Vivienne Becker with a foreword by the late André Leon Talley, will be released to coincide with the exhibit. An on-site gift shop will sell exclusive, limited-edition partnership merchandise with artist Daniel Arsham and entities like Krink Ink and Quartersnacks skateboards as well as assorted writing instruments and housewares.

Tickets for entry will become available for sale on May 2.