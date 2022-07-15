×
Aureta Joins L.A. Fine Jewelry Brand as Creative Director

"Her job is living art," said Huckleberry brand founder Jason Hoehn of his social media star collaborator.

Aureta for Huckleberry
Aureta and Huckleberry founder Jason Hoehn. Courtesy

Social media influencer and brand consultant Aureta Thomollari, known for her Peggy Guggenheim-like personal style and artful Instagram feed, has been named creative director of the Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label Huckleberry.

She will be bringing her over-the-topness to the business founded in 2013 by Jason Hoehn, who has collaborated with Nick Fouquet and whose eccentric, seven-figure designs have been worn by Rihanna, Kate Winslet, Pharrell Williams and more.

Thomollari discovered Huckleberry five years ago at local L.A. jewelry store Roseark, where she fell in love with a cuff with a massive diamond-encrusted wolf on top, which took nine months to hand-carve out of wax.

“I want it to be an experience when you wear it,” Hoehn said of his work, which includes a partnership with multigenerational Beverly Hills jeweler Kazanjian, a rare gem specialist with a 5.5-carat red diamond, among other impressive stones.

