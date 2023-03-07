×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Luxury Category Is Staying Strong, Says McCann Worldgroup

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Awe Inspired, a Jewelry Collection Embracing Spirituality, Opens Its First Store in Los Angeles

Millennials and the Gen Z crowd want their jewelry to carry a message representing their beliefs and inner spirit.

Awe Inspired
Awe Inspired's jewelry is known for its Goddess collection, celebrating strong women. Courtesy: Awe Inspired

Max Johnson never set out to be in the jewelry business — but things changed.

When he graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and affairs, he headed to Washington, D.C., to work on the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

From there, he took his marketing, social media and product management skills to other ventures, including Ro, an online telehealth company that connects patients with licensed health care professionals.

But then his mother, Jill Johnson, who had survived three rounds of breast cancer and has been in the jewelry business for decades, tapped him to help develop a spiritually inspiring collection for people looking for meaningful purchases.

Related Galleries

The mother-and-son duo in 2018 introduced Awe Inspired, a line of bracelets, pendants, rings, earrings and other items representing female strength and empowerment.

The jewelry line is known for its Goddess collection, which creates styles with the likeness of mythical and historically significant women. Think Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Marie Curie, Florence Nightingale, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra as well as Greek, Indian and Egyptian goddesses.

Awe Inspired pieces, made of mostly 14k gold and sterling silver, have been worn by Madonna (often seen with her Frida Kahlo pendant), Taylor Swift, Kristin Bell and Billy Eilish. Singer and songwriter Kesha is an early investor.

Five years into their jewelry journey, Max and his mother have seen their company grow to $15 million in revenues last year, breaking even on profit. This year, they are shooting for $20 million in revenues with a profit, Max Johnson said.

Inside the Awe Inspired store.
Inside the Awe Inspired store. Courtesy: Awe Inspired

Revenue growth has led to the company opening its first retail store in early March, at 8446 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood with plenty of ways to address spirituality and wellness.

Inside the store, there will be an area for restorative sound baths, the acupressure technique called ear seeding, breathing rituals, full-moon ceremonies and other activities that consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Zers, are craving.  

“We find ourselves in a brand space called spiritual wellness or spiritual luxury,” said Johnson, the company’s chief executive, who is based in Los Angeles. His mother leads the design side while living in Minneapolis. “It is this fervent, very rapidly growing customer base of young women looking to get in touch with something deeper, to incorporate a sense of meaning and purpose.”

Meaning and purpose have been the backbone of Awe Inspired’s collections, with average pieces selling for $150.

To help customers find the perfect purchase, the company’s website lets consumers identify their inner and outer goddess with an online Myers-Briggs type personality test.  So far, 6 million people have taken the test, Johnson said.

Brick-and-mortar was never at the forefront of Awe Inspired’s business plan. But with the help of investors, including True Global, a London-based company that now owns 8 percent of the jewelry venture, retail seemed the best way to grow customers beyond social media platforms.

“We’re coming to a point in the direct-to-consumer lifespan where acquiring a customer in a brick-and-mortar retail setting is cheaper than it is on Facebook,” Johnson said. “It’s been increasingly more challenging to find customers on Facebook because of all the new privacy restrictions.”

He said the company has garnered enough emails, via online social media and from the company’s inner goddess quiz, to drive traffic to its first store, which will be followed soon by an outpost in New York City. Awe Inspired is also thinking of taking up retail residence in London when the economy improves there.

“It makes more sense at some point for us to use the store as our billboard or as an advertisement than it does to use Facebook ads,” Johnson said.

As the company grows, new icons and spiritually oriented themes are being introduced. Awe Inspired is working with Alyssa Milano, the actress who joined the #MeToo movement in 2017, to design a collection around the Equal Rights Amendment, which still hasn’t been amended to the U.S. Constitution even though it was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to state legislatures for approval.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Awe Inspired created a pendant showing an Iranian woman on the back of a lion to represent Iranian freedom. The company is channeling 100 percent of the pendant’s proceeds to the Iranian Diaspora Collective, based in Los Angeles.

Charitable contributions are part of Awe Inspired’s business plan. To date, the company has contributed more than $700,000 to a list of various charities selected by consumers or tagged by the company.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Awe Inspired Jewelry Collection Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad