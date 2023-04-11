The 20 New Lab-grown Diamond Rings From Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka and Grown Brilliance are adding more engagement ring styles in the fourth year of their collaboration. The styles include larger lab-grown stones.

“Stones that are not easily attainable in mined diamonds,” explained Mark Badgley. “We are using trillions, trapezoids, half moons as well as shield cut for side accents.”

The latest collection adds 20 new styles, making up 180 styles over all, offering something for everyone.

“Because we only use lab-grown diamonds in our designs, we are reaching a population that is concerned about the future of our planet. Lab grown diamonds are conflict free, because they are man-made in a controlled laboratory setting. All this matters to our customers,” said James Mischka, about the reach of the collection.

The legendary duo have dressed countless brides and have their finger on the pulse of what a modern person wants for their big day — and that continues to evolve. “The designs are influenced by what stone shapes are trending. We just launched new earrings that complement our bestselling engagement rings, which are a great addition to bridal jewelry. We are also building our day into evening collection, such as large carat weight hoops,” Mischka said.

According to the lab-grown diamond-maker, the collaboration is meant to marry science, style and luxury, embracing modern technology, featuring iconic design, and bringing customers timeless jewels.

The collection ranges from $600 to $36,500, selling at department stores, specialty stores and online. “There is something for every budget,” Mischka said.