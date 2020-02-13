Many stars looked to couture collections and archival runway pieces for their Oscars look.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ As New York Fashion Week fall 2020 coincided with the Oscars, stars instead looked to the spring 2020 couture collections from major design houses shown just three weeks ago. Natalie Portman — a longtime Dior ambassador — chose a look from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest feminism-inspired collection for the awards ceremony.⁣ ⁣ Other celebrities looked to design house archives for their 2020 Oscars looks, including Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie, who recycled a Karl Lagerfeld-designed gown from the Chanel spring 1994 couture collection.⁣ ⁣ Here, Sandra Oh wears a look from the Elie Saab spring 2020 couture collection.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see what more Oscars red carpet dresses looked like on the runway. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi