Pantone's fall 2020 colors are making a splash at NYFW
The Pantone color projections are becoming a big street-style trend this fashion week, popping up in monochromatic looks, statement accessories and mixed prints. The colors are said to encourage experimentation and the blending of traditional hues, highlighting shades that are said to be genderless, seasonless and all-inclusive.
Pantone’s leading fall 2020 color, Amberglow, a dusty orange, has proven to be a favorite for many who are looking to the hue for monochromatic looks or paired with neutral pieces.
Report: @laylailchi
#wwdfashion
#pantone
#amberglow