By  on February 13, 2020

MILAN — If you don’t find an inspiring case study, become one.

At least that’s what Veronica Varetta did establishing Lil Milan, her brand of demi-fine jewelry that is booming in Italy because of its minimal aesthetics and approachable price points.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers