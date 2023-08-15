EXCLUSIVE: Former Clare V. Designer Launches Jewelry Label

After roughly two decades of working on the design teams of Kate Spade, Stella & Dot and Clare V., jewelry and accessories designer Charlotte Macaulay is embarking on her own label.

Macaulay, who was most recently the vice president of design at Clare V. and has an extensive background designing costume jewelry, is launching her fine jewelry label, called Ben, on Tuesday as a direct-to-consumer brand. The designer is taking inspiration from her parents’ British background and her childhood summers in England for the jewelry brand. For Ben, Macaulay is equally invested in designing timeless, high-quality pieces as she is in creating a community among the brand’s customers.

“What we’re focused on is this reference to time and meeting customers where they’re finding themselves in their lives right now,” she said. “That’s why we say it’s jewelry that’s worthy of your time. One of the initial points of inspiration for me is that I’m in my low 40s and I have had so many conversations all happening at once with friends of mine who are also in this midlife moment reflecting upon what they’ve done for the first 40 years and what’s to come. I thought there was something really interesting in there not only just talking about women’s experience in the midlife, but also focusing on making products that really speak to people’s lives and celebrates things.”

Named after the iconic Big Ben clock in London, Ben is launching with a collection of “vaults,” which Macaulay was inspired to create based off of English pocket watches from the 18th century. Each of the six vaults has its own distinct look, with hidden details and messages inside, and is crafted with 14-karat recycled gold. Customers can pair a vault with one of six chains, which clasp in the front to make it easier for the wearer to put on themselves. The vaults are each linked to a certain emotion, like the “You” vault that’s for the “proud-as-hell moments” and the “Endeavor” vault, which symbolizes strength.

Inside Ben’s “Endeavor” vault Courtesy of Ben/Andrew Morris

Macaulay explained the vaults are meant to be statement pieces that can be worn with other necklaces. With Ben, she wants to promote the idea of self-gifting, encouraging women to celebrate themselves, their milestones and also overcoming challenges.

“It really is about everybody’s time and also about not being perfect,” she explained. “So, really not thinking about what you thought everything was supposed to be and being OK with that and embracing whatever it looks like and finding products that meet you there.”

Macaulay is focusing on community with Ben, something she stated she doesn’t see often with fine jewelry brands. Her first initiative in fostering this community is launching the brand’s Aces program, which is Ben’s influencer strategy. Macaulay plans to work with women who she personally finds influential and who are making a difference in their communities, rather than focusing on metrics like follower count or engagement.

She is starting the program working with two women, Cosmopolitan beauty editor at large and Beauty United executive director Julee Wilson and radiologist Dr. Heather Greenwood.

“Influencers to me are the people in my own life that know me,” she said. “But also, of course, the people in my social feed that I choose to follow and those people that have larger followings, but also are talking about their real lives. They will share products, but they are talking about and are open about their challenges, what’s great and what’s hard.”

Macaulay plans to further this community aspect by launching Ben supper clubs in major cities to bring together customers.

One of the designer’s goals is to keep Ben at a relatively accessible price for a fine jewelry brand. Her aim is to have 90 percent of offerings under $5,000. Currently, vaults with a chain range from $2,000 to $4,000.

“It’s still an investment piece,” she said. “It’s not something that you’re just buying with no thought, but it’s just a little bit more within reach, which I think is important and still has that kind of legacy quality.”

After the launch collection, Macaulay has plans to create vaults as bracelets and rings. Her three- to five-year plan is to introduce other accessories categories, leveraging her extensive background designing in the sector.

For now, Macaulay is sticking with her mission of marrying community and fine jewelry.

“The goals for the brand are for me to make somebody feel seen and their journeys and their timelines feel seen,” she said. “This community being hand-in-hand with the product is very important.”