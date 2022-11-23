×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

Hidden Gems: Key Jewelry Moments in Film

A look at some of cinema's more unexpected — but important — jewelry moments.

Danai in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Danai in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
Sharon Stone in Casino
Olivia Newton-John in Grease
Many a movie has head-turning baubles — who can forget the heart of the ocean in “Titanic” or the “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” scene in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” starring Marylin Monroe?

But those aren’t the only important jewelry moments in cinema. Here, a few equally precious moments that deserve to shine on their own.

There was Ginger McKenna, played by Sharon Stone in “Casino,” who epitomized ’70s glamour with excessive gold layered jewelry — necklaces, bangles and earrings — as the final touch of excess to her boldly printed wardrobe throughout the movie.

Kirsten Dunst as “Marie Antoinette” sported iconic 18th century fashion, including towering hair, opulent clothing, all finished off with delicate earrings that added a refined touch.

Carmen Miranda — seriously, who didn’t want to wrap a towel around their head and pretend they were her? — was the epitome of maximalism, with pineapples, bananas and loads of jewels in “That Night in Rio.”

The Pygmalion moment of Jennifer Lopez in “Maid in Manhattan” is executed to perfection with the statement diamond earring and necklace.

Remi Malek took a touch of BDSM and made it mainstream when playing Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody, sporting a studded arm band.

Who can forget the groundbreaking “Black Panther” movies with their traditional African adornment bringing a lived-in experience to tribal jewelry?

Current “It” girl Julia Fox was a breakout part of “Uncut Gems,” with diamonds as an everyday look with a simple cross and hoops combination.

Frodo Baggins, played by Elijah Wood in “The Lord of the Rings” films — a hobbit, but also a closet jewelry obsessive? He simply had to have that ring.

Sandy, played by Olivia Newton John, had a bit of an identity crisis in “Grease,” but the resulting look was unforgettable in making good hoops a go-to.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

