Hidden Gems: Key Jewelry Moments in Film

Many a movie has head-turning baubles — who can forget the heart of the ocean in “Titanic” or the “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” scene in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” starring Marylin Monroe?

But those aren’t the only important jewelry moments in cinema. Here, a few equally precious moments that deserve to shine on their own.

There was Ginger McKenna, played by Sharon Stone in “Casino,” who epitomized ’70s glamour with excessive gold layered jewelry — necklaces, bangles and earrings — as the final touch of excess to her boldly printed wardrobe throughout the movie.

Kirsten Dunst as “Marie Antoinette” sported iconic 18th century fashion, including towering hair, opulent clothing, all finished off with delicate earrings that added a refined touch.

Carmen Miranda — seriously, who didn’t want to wrap a towel around their head and pretend they were her? — was the epitome of maximalism, with pineapples, bananas and loads of jewels in “That Night in Rio.”

The Pygmalion moment of Jennifer Lopez in “Maid in Manhattan” is executed to perfection with the statement diamond earring and necklace.

Remi Malek took a touch of BDSM and made it mainstream when playing Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,“ sporting a studded arm band.

Who can forget the groundbreaking “Black Panther” movies with their traditional African adornment bringing a lived-in experience to tribal jewelry?

Current “It” girl Julia Fox was a breakout part of “Uncut Gems,” with diamonds as an everyday look with a simple cross and hoops combination.

Frodo Baggins, played by Elijah Wood in “The Lord of the Rings” films — a hobbit, but also a closet jewelry obsessive? He simply had to have that ring.

Sandy, played by Olivia Newton John, had a bit of an identity crisis in “Grease,” but the resulting look was unforgettable in making good hoops a go-to.