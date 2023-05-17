×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Birks’ Strategy for International Growth Takes Root

The Canadian fine jeweler has prioritized raising consumer awareness in the U.S.

Birks "Splash" diamond and blue sapphire ring.
Birks "Splash" diamond and blue sapphire ring. Courtesy image.

After 143 years in business, Birks, the Canadian fine jeweler, wants to shine on the international stage.

In just the past two months, the publicly held, Montreal-based Birks became active on social media, launched an international website for brand awareness that is expected to turn transactional in the second half of the year, and widened distribution with additional specialty stores.

“We have been around for many years. Our b-to-b [business-to-business] business is strong. Canadian jewelers are familiar with our brand. American jewelers are familiar with our brand. But the American consumer needs to be made more aware of our collections,” Jean-Christophe Bédos, president and chief executive officer of Birks Group Inc., told WWD.

Related Galleries

“We are working on expanding…through independent jewelers, but we don’t want to rush. It’s very important to build trust, especially with independent retailers,” Bédos said, speaking about the U.S. market.

In addition, Birks is focusing on international trade shows. “We started to have a presence in Las Vegas during the couture shows four years ago, and in Geneva last year and again this year during Watches & Wonders. We exhibited at the Fairmont Hotel downtown,” said Bédos.

Jean-Christophe Bédos
Jean-Christophe Bédos Courtesy

Through its purchase of Mayors two decades ago, Birks became a public company. In 2017, Birks sold its Mayors stores to the Aurum Group, the parent of Watches of Switzerland and other jewelry retailers, remained public, and started distributing its collections to Watches of Switzerland while continuing to sell at the 14 Mayors stores, which are in Florida and Georgia.

In Canada, the company operates 23 stores under the Maison Birks names in most major metropolitan markets, has a store in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, and two stores in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe nameplates. Birks’ fine jewelry collections are also available through select Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada and the U.S. and on Saks.com; at several other jewelry retailers in the U.S; through select Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths locations in the U.K., and at W.Kruk in Poland. There’s also the Maison Birks e-commerce website in Canada selling the Birks collections alongside Chaumet, Cartier, Rolex and Patek Philippe. Birks is considered Canada’s leading fine jeweler and is known for its iconic blue box.

The Birks blue box.

Birks began introducing its own collections a decade ago. They’re all inspired by nature. For example, the “Birks Splash” collection evokes water. “There’s plenty of snow, ice and running water in Canada,” said Bédos. “Splash is a celebration of the energy of water and was introduced a few years ago. We also have a collection called ‘Birks Bee Chic.’ It’s an homage to the world of bees. We invest a lot in collaborating with organizations and universities that protect the bees. Bees are endangered because of insecticides but are so important for pollination and the survival of the planet. Bee Chic was launched to celebrate our 135th anniversary, eight years ago.”

“We wish to give very evocative names to our collections.”

“Birks Dare to Dream,” one of the first collections launched in 2012, is a bestselling line. “Dare to Dream is a very Canadian experience, a Canadian belief, that tomorrow will be a better day,” Bédos said. “It’s very successful with pendants and rings.”

Among Birks’ 10 collections, “a lot of what we sell is 18-karat gold set with diamonds,” said Bédos.

A “Birks Bee Chic” black enamel and diamond hexagon medallion in yellow gold.

“When I arrived in Canada in 2012, I interviewed people and realized how important Birks was for Canadians celebrating weddings, anniversaries, graduations and holidays. Birks is always present. Our blue box is famous. It’s known by all Canadians,” said Bédos, who previously served as president and CEO of Boucheron, and president and managing director, Cartier, France.

The brand dates back to the 17th century, with the Birks family of silversmiths in Sheffield, England, the home of silversmith traditions. “When the Birk family migrated to Canada they kept that tradition and manufactured a lot of silver. We moved to 18k gold. We are also known for our diamonds,” Bédos said. “Canada is one of the largest producers of natural diamonds mined in Canada. The are very large mines in the north but a few years ago a new mine opened in the province of Quebec.”

He said the company follows the “Kimberley Process,” the international certification scheme that regulates trade in rough diamonds. Aside from Canada, many of Birks’ diamonds come from Africa. Birks no longer sources diamonds from Russia.

Canadian companies including Birks were hit hard by COVID-19. “Canada had a very early lockdown and it did last longer,” Bédos said. “Very strict policies, close to what Europe did. But in 2021, there was a transfer of consumption from traditional luxury activities to jewelry and watches. Paradoxically, 2021 was a very good year for us, like many other jewelers and watchmakers. Who could have expected such an incredible demand for luxury jewelry?”

During Birks’ fiscal year ended March 26, 2022, the company generated net sales of $181.3 million, an increase of $38.2 million, or 26.7 percent, from fiscal 2021. Comparable sales rose 32.5 percent, making comparisons in the latest fiscal year challenging. The company is scheduled to report fiscal 2023 in June. Birks’ shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

“In the sense there is a return to the office. It’s slower in Canada than the rest of the world. Working at home still applies strongly in Canada, but there is a return to office that triggers a need for casual jewelry, everyday wear, not anything ostentatious,” Bédos observed. “I suppose it’s similar to the fashion industry where women needed to buy fashion again when they started to return to the office.”

He said the new Birks.com was launched for people to discover the brand and its collections, and in a few months the website will become transactional. The site directs those who wish to purchase to the websites of the other retailers selling the Birks collections and to the Maison Birks website in Canada.

“We are very strong in storytelling, conveying our history, our heritage, our tradition in craftsmanship,” said Bédos. “We are new to the U.S. but we are not a young brand. That differentiates us. A lot remains to be done in terms of developing brand awareness among U.S consumers, and this is the reason why we launched our website and social media platforms,” Bédos added. “We take time to build. At 140 years old, we want to do things right. There is no rush. We have a growth strategy. It’s all about building trust and awareness.”

The brand also reflects its very Canadian image, Bédos suggested. “It’s refreshing in a sense that we bring something different — luxury with a smile, luxury that is not boastful or ostentatious. In that sense I’m talking about the Canadian spirit. It’s serious. It’s fun. It’s inclusive. It brings people together. So we’re not talking about excluding. In the world of luxury, exclusive is very often used, but it’s not necessarily a very Canadian value. We need our brand to express those Canadian values. We’re proud that we’re not trying to come off as arrogant, and in that sense, Birks is a very Canadian brand.”

Birks Petale yellow gold and diamond large stud earrings.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Hot Summer Bags

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Canadian Fine Jeweler Birks Seeks International Growth

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad