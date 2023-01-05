EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley, Amandla Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

PARIS — It’s time for a new crush at Chanel.

The French luxury house on Thursday revealed actresses Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg will be joining Blackpink’s Jennie as the faces of the 2023 Coco Crush fine jewelry campaign.

The campaign featuring the trio will be rolled out from January, under the tagline “some encounters you wear forever.”

Stacking is the name of the game for Jennie, Qualley and Stenberg as they layer on rings, earrings and other items reprising Chanel’s iconic quilting design in gold and diamonds.

Among the 2023 novelties in the line are adjustable necklaces that can be worn at four different lengths and bracelets with C and O motifs that can be stacked to form Gabrielle Chanel’s nickname. All are available in Chanel’s proprietary “beige gold,” white or yellow 18-karat gold, with or without diamonds.

The new Coco Crush bracelets featuring C and O motifs. Courtesy of Chanel

In behind-the-scene videos for the Coco Crush campaign, all three explain what encounters mean to them.

Jennie associated encounters with the color white and saw them as “an open book” and “a blank page.” She goes on to teach the team the word encounter in Korean, while Qualley, in a separate video, explained the concept of “eudaimonic well-being,” which she summarized as “finding happiness by finding meaning in your life.”

“If an encounter was a book, it would be the various times I’ve read ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison,” revealed Stenberg, describing its impact on her life and perception of time.

The “Hate U Give“ star was most recently on screen in horror flick “Bodies Bodies Bodies“ and will continue to explore the genre in “My Animal,“ a feature-length debut film from director Jacqueline Castel, which was recently acquired by Paramount and will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Stenberg, who also served as executive producer, will play Jonny, an alluring but tormented figure skater who upends the life of Heather, played by Bobbi Salvör Menuez.

This is the second time Chanel ambassador Jennie, born Jennie Kim and a member of the four-member group Blackpink, has appeared in a Coco Crush campaign after making her debut as the face of the line last year.

She was recently seen in Paris attending the spring 2023 Jacquemus show before joining bandmates Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park on stage in the Bercy Arena, where Blackpink performed as part of their worldwide “Born Pink” concert tour to promote their second album.

While Jennie fronted the Coco Neige winter sports collection, Qualley, a Chanel ambassador since 2020, went for warmer climes as the face of the 2022 Coco Beach swimwear and warm-weather line.

The American actress, who is the daughter of Andie McDowell, recently starred in the romantic thriller “Stars at Noon,“ which won the Grand Prix at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. She has been cast opposite Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in an upcoming anthology film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, of “The Lobster“ fame.

Qualley is slated to star as Ginger Rogers in an upcoming biopic on the relationship between Rogers and Fred Astaire.