×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley, Amandla Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

New additions to the fine jewelry range include adjustable necklaces and bracelets that can be stacked to spell "Coco."

Margaret Qualley, Amandla Stenberg, and Blackpink’s Jennie Front
Margaret Qualley, Jennie Kim and Amandla Stenberg. Courtesy of Chanel

PARIS — It’s time for a new crush at Chanel.

The French luxury house on Thursday revealed actresses Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg will be joining Blackpink’s Jennie as the faces of the 2023 Coco Crush fine jewelry campaign.

The campaign featuring the trio will be rolled out from January, under the tagline “some encounters you wear forever.”

Stacking is the name of the game for Jennie, Qualley and Stenberg as they layer on rings, earrings and other items reprising Chanel’s iconic quilting design in gold and diamonds.

Related Galleries

Among the 2023 novelties in the line are adjustable necklaces that can be worn at four different lengths and bracelets with C and O motifs that can be stacked to form Gabrielle Chanel’s nickname. All are available in Chanel’s proprietary “beige gold,” white or yellow 18-karat gold, with or without diamonds.

The new Coco Crush bracelets featuring C and O motifs. Courtesy of Chanel

In behind-the-scene videos for the Coco Crush campaign, all three explain what encounters mean to them.

Jennie associated encounters with the color white and saw them as “an open book” and “a blank page.” She goes on to teach the team the word encounter in Korean, while Qualley, in a separate video, explained the concept of “eudaimonic well-being,” which she summarized as “finding happiness by finding meaning in your life.”

“If an encounter was a book, it would be the various times I’ve read ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison,” revealed Stenberg, describing its impact on her life and perception of time.

The “Hate U Give“ star was most recently on screen in horror flick “Bodies Bodies Bodies“ and will continue to explore the genre in “My Animal,“ a feature-length debut film from director Jacqueline Castel, which was recently acquired by Paramount and will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Stenberg, who also served as executive producer, will play Jonny, an alluring but tormented figure skater who upends the life of Heather, played by Bobbi Salvör Menuez.

This is the second time Chanel ambassador Jennie, born Jennie Kim and a member of the four-member group Blackpink, has appeared in a Coco Crush campaign after making her debut as the face of the line last year.

She was recently seen in Paris attending the spring 2023 Jacquemus show before joining bandmates Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park on stage in the Bercy Arena, where Blackpink performed as part of their worldwide “Born Pink” concert tour to promote their second album.

While Jennie fronted the Coco Neige winter sports collection, Qualley, a Chanel ambassador since 2020, went for warmer climes as the face of the 2022 Coco Beach swimwear and warm-weather line.

The American actress, who is the daughter of Andie McDowell, recently starred in the romantic thriller “Stars at Noon,“ which won the Grand Prix at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. She has been cast opposite Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in an upcoming anthology film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, of “The Lobster“ fame.

Qualley is slated to star as Ginger Rogers in an upcoming biopic on the relationship between Rogers and Fred Astaire.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Qualley, Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad