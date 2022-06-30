Brent Neale Teams Up With Edie Parker

Jewelry designer Brent Neale has linked up with Edie Parker, creating a three-piece capsule collection of fine jewelry pendants for the weed enthusiast.

“When Brett [Heyman, founder of Edie Parker] and I were introduced by a mutual friend, we started talking about how fun it would be to do something together since our aesthetics are naturally aligned,” Brent Neale explained. “In honor of her ever-growing weed business, Flower, we decided on the thematic leaf. I wanted the piece to feel very graphic and have a real color block vibe so we split the pendant up into three separate parts and cut custom gemstone inlay for each section.

The capsule collection contains three carved stone cannabis pendants in different colorways, available in turquoise and malachite; amethyst and blue chalcedony, and pink opal and carnelian. Each is made by hand in New York City — home base for Neale and Heyman — set in 18-karat yellow gold, features diamond or precious gemstone accents and retails for $8,250.

Neale and Heyman will make a donation from the proceeds of sales to the Women’s Prison Association though the Edie Parker Foundation, an organization started to focus primarily on women and children whose lives have been harmed by unequal enforcement of cannabis prohibition and disproportionate treatment of communities of color.

“This project had all the elements I love — a cheeky theme, unexpected color combinations and good friends, creating a real ease about the collaboration,” Neale said.