Yass Queen: ‘Bridgerton’ x Monica Rich Kosann Returns With a New Collection

“Bridgerton” might not yet be back with Season Three, but season two of the Netflix show’s tie-up with jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann just dropped.

Born out of Shondaland’s “Seat at the Table” effort to give those creating on-screen looks greater visibility for their work off-screen, the collaborative jewelry collection brings “Bridgerton” costume designer Ellen Mirojnick’s vision for the show’s aesthetic to real-life pieces with their own stories to tell.

In the first collection, the wisteria locket, an oval-shaped locket wrapped in wisps of wisteria, either in 18-karat gold and dotted with diamonds or sterling silver and white sapphires was the bestseller.

This time around, the collection dials up the queendom, which is perfect for fans who just soaked up Queen Charlotte’s story in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a prequel released ahead of the show’s third season.

“We leaned into the queen with this new collection and that is really evident in the Tiara pieces…that character is so central to the storyline, so it made sense to embrace her with certain key designs,” Kosann told WWD. “I am particularly excited about the Queen Tiara earrings, which can be worn as a pair or just one on its own for a fun look. The Queen Tiara necklace is a favorite, too, and I have a little prediction that it’ll become a bestseller.”

The Queen Tiara pieces are dainty, the shape set with three neat stones.

This season’s locket — which Kosann is known for — is a half locket with a center stone that taps a new material that ties in with the show’s storyline.

“We used white enamel for the first time on the ‘Bridgerton’ half locket in 18-karat gold and sterling silver vermeil with a white sapphire. The sapphire represents the ‘diamond of the season,’ and the white enamel is a nod to all the weddings that have happened throughout the course of the show,” Kosann said.

A bow necklace in 18-karat gold or sterling silver with a freshwater pearl at the center, and a Queen Tiara poesy ring inscribed with “Queen” inside the band, round out the collection.

Mirojnick knows exactly which character would wear what.

“I love all the tiaras. I think Cressida Cowper [played by Jessica Madsen in the first and second seasons] would love to be crowned. Who doesn’t want to wear a tiara?” she said. “I have a crush on the exquisite simplicity of the white enamel locket and I think it’s best on Violet Bridgerton [Daphne Bridgerton’s mother, played by Ruth Gemmell]. It’s not only best suited for her, but is a perfect piece to hold her memories and marries nicely with her pure and exquisite taste. It’s definitely something she would pass down to the bride of the season. The accessory that I think is perfect for Eloise is the Bow Necklace.”

Since the first “Bridgerton” x Monica Rich Kosann collection came out after the second season was filmed, fans have yet to see the jewels on any of their favorite characters, though that should change before the end of the year.

“In Season Three, costume designer John Glaser used our Wisteria Locket on a very important character…shhh,” Mirojnick said.

As far as what’s next for the collab collection, Mirojnick’s wish may be the only nod the pair is willing to divulge: “The world of ‘Bridgerton’ continues to inspire what we want to create and hopefully it will be a must-have for our ‘Bridgerton’ fans. I also have a secret wish to create something for the men of ‘Bridgerton,’” she said.