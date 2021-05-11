Tacori and Brilliant Earth are linking on engagement rings, with Brilliant Earth selling customizable versions of Tacori settings for the first time. The 10 most popular Tacori engagement settings will now be available for sale as part of Brilliant Earth’s ‘Create Your Own’ website feature.

The site will also feature Tacori’s 12 most popular wedding bands for customization. Shoppers will be able to customize the type of metal and diamond size and shape. Prices start at $1,790 and will hit Brilliant Earth’s site on Wednesday.

Brilliant Earth is in the process of a big design expansion and last month launched its first signature collection. Cofounder and chief executive officer Beth Gerstein said that this new partnership with Tacori is an expansion of previous partnership concepts that are still available on the company’s site.

“Brilliant Earth is thrilled to offer like-minded designers through our industry-leading digital experience. This partnership exemplifies the natural extension of our ongoing brand collaborations and award-winning collections, including Lela Rose, Simone I. Smith, Diamonds That Care and others. We are excited to offer the first fully customizable bridal collection for Tacori to our customer,” she said.

Tacori CEO Paul Tacorian added: “We’re thrilled to bring Tacori’s legacy of quality and customization to Brilliant Earth customers. This partnership is the perfect marriage of like-minded, design-centric brands at the forefront of industry innovation and customization, and will deliver a truly unique and exciting experience for today’s ring shoppers.”