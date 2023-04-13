Bucherer Fine Jewelery Debuts Rock Diamonds Collection

Bucherer is bringing its Rock Diamond collection Stateside.

Designed with an interplay of diamonds, the collection creates an expression of movement and whimsy, featuring contemporary trapezoid-cut diamonds. “With a variety of choices one expresses their personal style by stacking options, creating a look that is simultaneously elevated and playful,” explained Lisa Kazor, Bucherer U.S.’ chief merchandising officer.

Only diamonds of the highest quality were used for the Rock Diamonds collection, with a special trapezoid cut was used during processing to make them sparkle even more. According to the jeweler, the staircase-shaped arrangement of the facets achieves a special depth effect while the cut reveals more surface at the same time. Pieces are available in white gold, with selected styles available in yellow gold. The collection includes several high jewelry creations, available in white gold.

“We’re excited to launch Rock Diamonds in the U.S. with a new campaign that is modern yet timeless, like the brand itself, which was founded back in 1888 and introduced to the U.S. market only a year ago. The campaign is set in a gallery space and shot from an interesting, almost voyeuristic perspective, highlighting the versatility of the jewelry while nodding to it being art itself,” said Carina Ertl, Bucherer U.S.’ chief marketing office.

Bucherer acquired legacy American timepiece retailer Tourneau in 2018, bringing the Swiss jeweler Stateside. The Bucherer 1888 brand remains independent and family owned and is under direction of third-generation Jorg G. Bucherer, Chairman of Bucherer AG.

The new Rock Diamond collection retails from from $1,900 to $18,100 and is available at all Bucherer boutiques and online.