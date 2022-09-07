×
Bulgari Plucks Dior China President to Lead North American Market

Dior China president and luxury industry veteran Hervé Perrot has been named president of Bulgari North America.

New Bulgari North America head Hervé
Hervé Perrot Courtesy/Bulgari

Bulgari has a new president for North America. The Roman jeweler has named Hervé Perrot to the position, effective from Sept. 1.

Perrot will relocate to New York City for the role. He was most recently president of Dior China, where he managed the regional strategy for both Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, according to a company memo issued by Bulgari global chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin.

“In the course of his career, Hervé has developed huge experience in the luxury industry in many countries, achieving substantial business development and turnaround in different categories and channels while significantly boosting revenue generation,” Babin said in the memo.

Perrot, who studied at ESCP and INSEAD, joined Dior in 2009 — first focused on Japan — and was promoted to lead the Chinese market in 2016. Prior to Dior, Perrot held multiple executive leadership roles within the L’Oréal luxury product division, which took him to markets including Australia, Italy and Japan.

He succeeds longtime Bulgari North America president Daniel Paltridge, who held the role since 2015 and departed last July.

Perrot will report to Lelio Gavazza, Bulgari’s global executive vice president for sales and retail.

