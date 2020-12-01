Marking Giving Tuesday, Bulgari has revealed its #GiveHope social campaign in partnership with Facebook.

The interactive campaign supports Save the Children’s work for at-risk kids around the globe and features a mix of Instagram stories and posts from participating talent, including actresses Candice Patton and Adria Arjona, brand ambassadors Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, Rainsford Qualley and Tamu McPherson, influencer Natalie Suarez, and stylists Erin Walsh and Elizabeth Stewart.

The campaign taps into the popular “How it started vs. How it’s going” meme, aiming to start a new conversation about a child’s potential and underscoring that all children deserve to reach their fullest potential, regardless of the challenges they may face in the world.

The #GiveHope participants will post three consecutive stories. First, each participant will post a photo of themselves as a child with a brief story about the support they had when younger, using the text “How it Started…” and tagging @Bulgari @savethechildren and the hashtags #givehope and #givingtuesday. A second post will feature participants as accomplished adults including “How it’s going” along with a donation sticker where followers can tap and instantly donate to Save the Children.

The final post from each participant will be one of the jeweler’s dedicated Save the Children collection, where $100 of every purchase is donated to the charity.

Bulgari and Save the Children are longtime partners and over the past 11 years sales from a their dedicated jewelry collection — comprised of a ring, bracelet and two pendants — have raised nearly $100 million dollars, benefiting the lives of more than 2 million children in 34 countries around the world.

