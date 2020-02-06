MILAN — Bulgari is pledging to support the fight against coronavirus with a donation to the research department of the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, one of the first medical teams to isolate the DNA of the deadly disease.

The donation will allow the Spallanzani, which specializes in infectious diseases, to purchase a microscopic image acquisition system. This is a fundamental machine to advance the research that will lead to the prevention and treatment of the virus. The machine is valued at around 100,000 euros.