Bulgari is growing its social initiatives within the United States, today revealing as part of the company’s corporate responsibility webinar that it will extend its Arte di Bulgari program with Save the Children to reach students in California.

Arte di Bulgari, a program established in partnership with Save the Children in 2019, aims to offer art enrichment to students in underserved communities. The initiative began in Houston and now aims to reach an additional 500 students, ages 5 to 11, across San Bernardino County, Calif.

Students will receive art supply kits and enroll in virtual classes related to painting, drawing and sculpture.

Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin has steered the jeweler to engage in charitable initiatives — consistently offering aid to social causes that are underfunded by government organizations. The company has also recently donated funds to coronavirus response and vaccine development.

“This kind generosity is part of the Bulgari brand. Until nine years ago it was a family-owned company that was very famous for restoration projects in Rome — the Bulgari family was known for generously giving back. When I was appointed, I wanted to remain aligned on that. When the company grew, I saw a duty for us,” Babin said, adding that as the company rescales profits coming out of the coronavirus crisis, he intends to grow its charitable output as well.

In the last 10 years of its partnership with Save the Children, Bulgari, which is now owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, says it has donated $100 million to the charity through sales of a special jewelry collection.