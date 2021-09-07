Bulgari’s Paris Flagship Hit by Armed Robbers

PARIS — The Bulgari flagship store on Place Vendôme was the target of an armed robbery on Tuesday, police sources said, confirming French media reports.

“The police were informed around 12 p.m. of a possible robbery on Place Vendôme and gave chase to a car containing three people, and two scooters,” the police department told WWD. French daily Le Parisien placed the value of the stolen items at 10 million euros.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 4th arrondissement, in an area neighboring the Paris city hall. A policeman brandished his service weapon, injuring a suspect who was immediately arrested. A second suspect was also apprehended in the parking area of the Forum des Halles, a major transportation hub and shopping area.

During the ensuing chase, a policeman was also slightly injured, BFMTV reported. In the early afternoon, the area surrounding the Bulgari store was still cordoned off by police.

Bulgari could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case has been referred to the brigade de répression du banditisme, a special police unit charged with investigating armed robberies, serious burglaries and scams, stolen cars and art thefts, the Paris prefecture said on Twitter.

This is the third armed robbery in Paris this summer, with a Chaumet store near the Champs-Élysées and a Dinh Van outpost in the Marais targeted earlier.