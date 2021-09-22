Cartier Taps Gong Li as Global High Jewelry Ambassador

LONDON — Cartier has tapped China-born Singaporean actress Gong Li as a global ambassador for high jewelry collections.

In her new role, Gong will commit to attending various events and appearances.

Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartier International, praised the actress, who has become a household name in China and beyond, as “an amazingly inspiring role model for all women in the world, across all generations.”

Gong said she felt honored because Cartier has always supported the world of art and culture, and that resonates with her.

“As a renowned jewelry and watch maison, Cartier has enthralled the world with its creations for nearly 175 years. With its curiosity, eye for beauty and sense of style, the maison has never ceased to explore the possibilities of creativity — this is the Cartier way, and it is also my philosophy,” she said in a statement.

Gong gained global recognition with her performance debut in Zhang Yimou’s film “Red Sorghum” in 1987, which won the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival the same year.

Since then, Gong has starred in numerous major roles in award-winning films like “The Story of Qiu Ju,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Curse of the Golden Flower,” and took home best actress at the film festivals in Berlin and Venice International Film Festival, and The Golden Lion award.

She has also served as a jury member and president of international film festivals throughout her career and was appointed a Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in 2010, the first for a Chinese woman.