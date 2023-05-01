Cartier Names Elle Fanning as Face of Grain de Café Collection

Cartier has tapped actress Elle Fanning as global ambassador and face of its Grain de Café Collection. To mark the beginning of her partnership with the French timepiece and jewelry brand, Fanning will wear the Grain de Café collection Monday night to the Met Gala to celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

“I am so proud to become Cartier’s global ambassador,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said in a statement. “The Grain de Café collection embodies so much of what makes Cartier’s style and savoir-faire unique; from exquisite gold work to the precious transformation of an everyday object. It is an honor to become the face of a creation that brings together elegance, glamour and radiant femininity.”

Fanning currently stars as Catherine the Great in the Hulu series “The Great,” which netted her a 2022 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. The black comedy period series has resonated with viewers and critics alike with its fantastical and artistic approach to reinterpretations of Russian historical events. She has also starred in both “Maleficent” movies alongside Angelina Jolie.

“To embody the beauty, heritage and sense of sunlight captured within the Grain de Café collection, we selected Elle Fanning for her talent, determination and range, which have allowed her to take on a variety of roles in the world of cinema,” explained Cartier senior vice president, chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez in a statement. “As our new global ambassador, she brings a luminous on-screen presence to the Grain de Café collection and campaign that recalls its most famous wearer, Princess Grace of Monaco.”

The Grain de Café collection was first launched in 1938 by creative director Jeanne Toussaint. It elevated to fame in the ’50s, worn by Audrey Hepburn and the newly crowned Princess Grace. The gold work of the creations takes the pure shape of a coffee bean to make the ordinary precious, a key part of Cartier’s design DNA. The collection was reintroduced to the Cartier fold in 2022 with a mix of pieces meant to be worn as part of a woman’s everyday wardrobe.