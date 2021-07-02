Cartier has landed in the Midwest. The French fine jeweler is opening a summer pop-up boutique in Troy, Mich. — focusing on the brand’s Culture of Design and Clash de Cartier collections — at the Somerset Collection.

“This pop-up in Michigan has been planned for some time, in recognition and appreciation of the Greater Detroit/Troy community’s loyalty to Cartier over the years,” explained Cartier North America president and chief operating officer Mercedes Abramo. “We are always working to ensure that our clients have proximity to Cartier, so I will say that this location was very specifically chosen for this pop-up because of the passion and enthusiasm for Cartier that we’ve long felt from this community.”

Rooted in the French luxury house’s history, the Culture of Design includes the Love, Juste un Clou and Trinity de Cartier jewelry collections, as well as Panthère de Cartier, Santos de Cartier, Tank and Ballon Bleu de Cartier timepieces. Clash de Cartier is one of the maison’s newest offerings, channeling a cool, edgy energy with jewelry created using three dimensional spike-like studs, beads and clous carrés.

The summer sees the U.S. market in the early stages of post-pandemic retail and the CEO said Cartier’s clients are “enthusiastically returning” to its boutiques. “It’s the human connection and the authentic dialogue we have with our clients when they come into our boutiques that really differentiates us, so it’s been nice to have these in-person experiences again,” she said.

Customers’ shopping patterns have been forever changed by the digitization of retail during the global shutdown due to COVID-19, with Cartier in step and meeting its consumers’ new demands: “We’re still seeing continued interest in our e-commerce offerings, as well as some of the other formats implemented during the pandemic like FaceTime appointments and virtual try on sessions,” the CEO said.

“At this point, we’re really focused on evolving and integrating all these experiences, reaching and engaging with clients in both their online and offline lives, whether that’s at home on a screen or in our boutiques in person,” Abramo said.

The Culture of Design Troy Pop-Up at the Somerset Collection will be open from July 6 through Aug. 5.

