Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Where Do Color Trends Come From?

Cartier Pops Up in Palm Beach

The recently opened unique seasonal "pop-up" will continue through May 2022.

Cartier Palm Beach
Cartier's seasonal location at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach. Courtesy Photo

Cartier is touching down in Palm Beach.

The fine jeweler is opening a new seasonal boutique at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “We are thrilled to unveil our new seasonal Palm Beach boutique — a unique blend of modernity and local flavor,” explained Mercedes Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America. “Palm Beach is an ideal location for Cartier and we’re looking forward to returning to the community and welcoming guests with an exciting experience at The Royal Poinciana Plaza.”

The seasonal boutique features architectural and design elements from Cartier’s renewed design concept, which first debuted in North America with the San Francisco boutique in 2018, and uses an airy, welcoming concept, including a palette of fabrics and materials in soft neutral tones incorporating cream, bronze and gold throughout.

The iconic Panthère, synonymous with Cartier, anchors the salon, which features a warm champagne color palette, combined with precious and natural materials with soft curves for an organic flow. This space also showcases an eye-catching light installation with sleek, hand-blown glass orbs and custom floor coverings.

The range of Cartier jewelry and watch creations — from High Jewelry to the new Clash de Cartier and signature jewelry collections including Love, Panthère de Cartier and Juste un Clou, along with Cartier timepieces — will be available. In addition, the boutique will offer a variety of accessories, including new Double C de Cartier leather goods, fragrances and the Maison’s Art of Living collection.

The recently opened seasonal “pop-up” will continue through May 2022.

