×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel’s Bringing Sexy Back (Yeah!)

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Catching Up With Pandora’s Creative Directors as They Dial Into Personalization and Community

Pandora's Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli stopped by New York City as part of a world tour to feel out youth culture and trends as the pandemic subsides.

Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli at Pandora's New York City dinner hosted with Evan Mock.
Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli at Pandora's New York City dinner hosted with Evan Mock. Courtesy/Pandora

NEW YORKPandora’s senior vice president and creative director duo Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli are focusing on micro communities in key, influential cities to continue to drive excitement for the brand in this post-pandemic moment.

The designers, who split their time between Milan and Pandora’s home city of Copenhagen, were in New York City at the start of fashion week, where they hosted a dinner with actor and skateboarder Evan Mock.

Partnerships like the one with Mock speak to Terzo and Ficarelli’s new strategy for reaching engaged, fashion-forward consumers. While Pandora is among the world’s largest jewelry brands, the designers hope to maintain an air of community in the work that they do.

Related Galleries

“We translate the idea of big business into an amplification of work with our communities. The more cultural relevancy we can express, the more we believe that people will be engaged with us or come into contact with us or discover us,” Terzo said.

“Authenticity is something we can share with people. Evan is an example of that message, of bringing a community into our universe and then they can see you and how you can have a product engraved or personalized. It becomes yours. These are the tools we want to offer. An experience around modality is our point of view when it comes to jewelry,” Ficarelli added.

This pursuit of community is taking Terzo and Ficarelli on a world tour, post-COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to spending a week in New York, where they visited everything from downtown vintage stores to key malls in Queens, they had been in Thailand visiting Pandora’s production facilities. Next up, the designers were scheduled to see Mexico City, as the brand looks to capture more market share in Latin America.

“We want to visit different parts of our community and be inspired. We are going to Latin America, which is very interesting. Mexico City is becoming an exciting space for us and they have new growth and a strong cultural point-of-view. We are planning to embrace art and music and culture there. We want to go experience it in person [to develop a deeper understanding],” Ficarelli said.

Terzo and Ficarelli are mindful of Pandora’s status as one of the world’s largest jewelry brands. “There is a sense of power but also a thought about how will we manage it? It’s about having a point of view and using our power to inspire people and this is the reflection we had during the pandemic that we are ready to share with a larger audience,” Ficarelli said.

In an effort to ensure that its offering does not feel too mass market or boring, the designers are focusing on personalization as a means to capture consumers from different communities in countries across the globe. Pandora is in the process of installing engraving machines in each of its key stores across the world.

“We are trying to inspire people by giving them their own personal touch. Expression in jewelry is fundamental. So I think that the styling approach we have, the idea that everything can be personalized, gives the opportunity to reach a wide range of people, ages and communities,” Ficarelli said.

While the designers declined to reveal specific plans for any new collections this year, they said that customization will be an important component of a new collection involving lab-grown diamonds. Capturing a new generation, Terzo and Ficarelli are also focusing on gender-neutral collections for the future. This was first seen in their revamped version of the Pandora Me collection, released in 2020.

“After the pandemic, you have to be the brand people want to be a part of,” Terzo said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Hot Summer Bags

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Catching Up With Pandora's Creative Directors

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad