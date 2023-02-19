×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

The “Tár” actor worked closely with Louis Vuitton’s Francesca Amfitheatrof on creating the special piece.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett wearing a Louis Vuitton necklace made from old necklaces from the brand. Corbis via Getty Images

LONDON — The winning necklace.

Award season’s most coveted Cate Blanchett is on a sustainability mission and she’s taken it to the BAFTAs red carpet with herself.

The “Tár” actor picked up the Best Actress award at Sunday’s ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London in a custom Maison Margiela black silk and velvet gown by John Galliano with a special necklace that she designed with Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton
The four string pearl necklace that sits with a 23,78 cts Nigerian Tourmaline that’s connected to hand-threaded rows of metallic Tahitian pearls. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“Seeking out and using and reusing sustainable materials is very important to me, and Francesca and I both know the beauty that can come from engaging in this space. So in conversation, we decided to create a moment to showcase not only her incredible artistry and ingenuity but the craftsmanship at Louis Vuitton,” Blanchett told WWD about the four string pearl necklace that sits with a 23.78 carat Nigerian tourmaline that’s connected to hand-threaded rows of metallic Tahitian pearls.

Related Galleries

“We seized the moment to create something exquisite together. The tourmaline stone was recovered and repurposed from a previous necklace design, as were the pearls. Rewearing, repurposing, and a collective approach toward more sustainable options are integral to the evolution and sustainability of the fashion industry,” added Blanchett.

The necklace was created in Vuitton’s Place Vendome high jewelry atelier, featuring 188 Tahitian pearls in total which were repurposed from existing Louis Vuitton necklaces.

“When Cate Blanchett talked to me about designing a repurposed necklace, this mission, for me, was a study in timelessness. I love pearls and sought to create a piece for her made from repurposing them along with other stones and gold, as what better way to pay homage to the enduring nature of the world’s most precious materials than by their reuse and continual adaptation,” said Amfitheatrof of the process.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall. Corbis via Getty Images

Blanchett has been vocal in the past about sustainability on the red carpet. In 2020, she rewore her Esteban Cortázar gown from the press tour of “Carol” from 2015 to the Venice Film Festival.

Last year Blanchett partnered with her friend Danny Kennedy, clean-technology entrepreneur to host a podcast on climate change for Audible called “Climate of Change,” where they invited guests such as the former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, Prince William, Adam McKay and more.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett Made Her Own Sustainable, Pearl Necklace to the BAFTAs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad