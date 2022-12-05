×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Men's

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book

The 528-page volume retraces the house’s high jewelry creations, from Gabrielle Chanel’s first diamond jewelry in 1932 to contemporary pieces.

Chanel High Jewelry 55.55 Pages featuring various images in the making of one diamond collar necklace and then the final image of the finished piece.
The 55.55 necklace now part of Chanel's patrimonial collection. Courtesy of Chanel

SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December.

As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”

The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place throughout the volume’s 518 illustrations. First come the 1932 “Bijoux de Diamants” pieces designed by Chanel herself, most of which have been taken apart or have been lost to time.

Related Galleries

The cover of the upcoming Chanel high jewelry book. Courtesy of Chanel

Mirroring this first for the house is its latest offering, the “1932” collection unveiled last May and imagined by the house’s jewelry creation studio director Patrice Leguéreau.

Another highlight is the 55.55 necklace, with its perfect octagonal-shaped diamond weighing exactly 55.55 carats, a design marking the centenary last year of the house’s famed No.5, and which is now part of Chanel’s patrimonial collection.

Over the course of four chapters and 528 pages, the origins, symbols, spirit and allure of the house’s designs are explored through texts and images drawn from the Chanel archives, including preparatory sketches and photographs.

Among the many photographers who have captured this glittering aspect of Chanel are Karl Lagerfeld, Mario Testino, Patrick Demarchelier, Horst P. Horst, Sarah Moon and Dominique Issermann, with their images giving life to these precious designs throughout the book.

“Chanel Haute Joaillerie” will initially be released by Thames & Hudson in France and the U.K. in December, priced at 150 Euros or British pounds. It will be published in China, South Korea and Japan in January, and available in the U.S. in March, for $200.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry With New Book

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad