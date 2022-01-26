×
Charles & Colvard Gifts Champion U.S. Women’s Soccer Teams

Charles & Colvard gemstones are made, not mined, with limited environmental and ethical impact.

A GEM OF A GIFT: Charles & Colvard, the environmentally conscious jeweler, has presented the U.S. women’s soccer teams that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with commemorative lab-grown diamond championship rings.
Both the players and staff members of the U.S. teams received the rings.
 
Charles & Colvard gemstones are made, not mined, with limited environmental and ethical impact. The Charles & Colvard business is built around the lab-made gemstone moissanite, which bears similarity to diamond. This commitment to sustainability and ethics was one of the deciding factors in U.S. Soccer choosing to partner with Charles & Colvard.
 
The U.S. defeated Japan, 5-2, in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Vancouver, Canada, and four years later downed the Netherlands, 2-0, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Lyon, France.
