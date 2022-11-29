×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Chaumet to Open Place Vendôme Coffee Shop

The pop-up kiosk, created in partnership with ethical start-up Noir Coffee Shop, will be open throughout December.

A rendering of the coffee kiosk.
A rendering of the coffee kiosk. Courtesy of Chaumet

CAFFEINE HIT: Chaumet is offering holiday shoppers a warming solution to combat the cold wind as they cross Place Vendôme this winter. The jewelry house has teamed with start-up Noir Coffee Shop to open a pop-up kiosk serving hot drinks and pastries opposite its historic flagship.

Open starting Thursday through the end of December, the counter is dressed in the brand’s signature blue with glittering light installations. Available for takeout only, the selection includes a specially created honey drink in reference to Chaumet’s Bee My Love collection.

Launched last year, Noir Coffee Shop, based in one of the flea markets in Saint-Ouen just north of Paris, roasts its coffee in house and sources it from small-scale, independent and ethical producers. The coffee shop will dedicate 10 percent of the pop-up’s takings to Women in Coffee, an NGO supporting female coffee plantation workers. Chaumet has said it will also pledge double the sum raised to the organization. Between 20 and 30 percent of plantations are run by women, it stated.

SEE ALSO:

Chaumet Opens Refurbished Place Vendôme Flagship

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Chaumet Launches Pear-shaped Josephine Watch

