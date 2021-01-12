ROYAL TIES: Chaumet is hosting an exhibit dedicated to Joséphine de Beauharnais and Napoleon Bonapart at its recently refurbished Place Vendôme flagship in Paris.

Running from April 10 to June 12, “Joséphine et Napoleon, une histoire (extra) ordinaire” — which translates to “the extraordinary story of Josephine and Napoleon” — marks 200 years since Napoleon’s death.

The show will focus on the pair’s love story, featuring jewelry, paintings, letters, illustrated documents and other artwork, displayed in the historic rooms overlooking the Place Vendôme. In addition to pieces from Chaumet’s collection, curator Pierre Branda has gathered items from public and private collections, including the Royal Danish Collection and the Louvre Museum.

Chaumet is the only private company taking part in a series of events marking the “Year of Napoleon” in France, which will include exhibits at the Archives Nationales, the Musée de l’Armée and the Musée de Malmaison.

The exhibit at Chaumet explores Joséphine’s personality and private life, as well as featuring the couple’s famous coronation. The historic jeweler was closely associated with the pair and their coronation, serving as Joséphine’s official jeweler and supplier of Napoleon’s sword for his coronation — adorned with the 140-carat Regent diamond.

Chaumet arranged for the sword to be exhibited in Beijing in 2017 for an exhibit at the Forbidden City.