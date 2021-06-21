MILAN — Chiara Ferragni is steadily expanding her product offer.

On Monday, the digital entrepreneur said she has signed a worldwide license with Morellato Group for the production and distribution of the first jewelry and watch collections under her namesake brand, which will be available starting in October.

Ferragni said the agreement allowed her “to directly explore this segment, which is one of my biggest passions. We have worked to create products that are very much in line with the Chiara Ferragni brand and I can’t wait to unveil the entire collection to the public. This additional step allows the Chiara Ferragni brand to offer a really complete offer to the market.”

While the license allows Ferragni to evolve her brand, it will help Morellato further expand its reach and target customer, relying on her ever-growing fan base and 23.9 million followers.

Morellato has 90 years of experience in the sector, and president and chief executive officer Massimo Carraro underscored that this new collaboration is line with its “constant journey of innovation,” defining Ferragni “an icon of fashion and of the new Italian style in the world.” Morellato specializes in jewelry and watches in the accessible luxury range.

Based outside Padova, Italy, Morellato, in addition to its namesake brand, has over the years produced and distributed collections for labels such as Trussardi, Furla and Pepe Jeans.

Ferragni is the CEO and creative director of Fenice, formerly called Serendipity, which manages her namesake line. As reported, she has been expanding her product offer, launching her first total look collection under her brand for fall 2021 and her first eyewear capsule, which is produced by Luxottica.

The fall apparel line is the first to be produced by Swinger International, which also owns Genny and has long manufactured the Versace Jeans Couture line. The license with Swinger International was inked last year for the production of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories branded Chiara Ferragni. Footwear will continue to be produced by Mofra, the previous apparel and accessories licensee.

The Chiara Ferragni brand was launched in 2013 as a footwear label, and gradually introduced T-shirts and sweatshirts.

There are Chiara Ferragni stores in Milan; Paris; Cortina, Italy; Hong Kong; Shanghai, and Hangzhou, China.

Thanks to licenses and “a very prudent business plan,” Ferragni has told WWD that the goal is to reach sales of 15.4 million euros in 2025 with a net profit of 4.4 million euros, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 44 percent.

In November, the company signed a trio of deals to bolster its offerings. Aeffe Group-owned Velmar SpA that month signed a multiyear license for the production and distribution of underwear and beachwear bowing for fall 2021.

Ferragni also signed a five-year license with Italian high-end children’s wear specialist Monnalisa to create apparel for children up to age 10 starting from the fall 2021 collection.

As reported last week, Ferragni has gained full control of Tbs Crew Srl, the company that manages The Blonde Salad online magazine and activities. She continues to have several advertising deals, ranging from Pantene to Pomellato. In April, she joined the board of Tod’s.