Art Inspired Chopard’s Latest Red Carpet Collection

The 76-piece collection nods to artists of all kinds, from architects and Antiquity's sculptors to nature itself.

Chopard Red Carpet 2023
Antique statuary inspired the figures supporting a 127.7-carat citrine for a ring. Courtesy of Chopard

How many arts are there? When you love art, who is counting, at least for Chopard copresident and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

If last year’s Red Carpet high jewelry collection paid tribute to her love for the seventh art of cinema, the one she is unveiling in conjunction with the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is influenced by art in general, be it a sculptor in Ancient Greece or nature itself.

Architecture, painting, dance or music are also among the sources for Scheufele’s magpie eye for catching details that spark her design process.

In parallel to these inspirations collected throughout her travels, she named her biggest love as colored and precious gemstones, whose unique properties and stories are “very special” to her. “I can feel their energy and I spend time studying them, thinking of various designs,” she said.

Case in point: a 127.7-carat oval-cut vivid yellow Ceylon sapphire that became the center stone in a sculptural ring that nods to antique statuary, sitting in the 2023 Red Carpet collection alongside a pearl necklace featuring a floral motif set with beryls, opals, peridots and multicolored sapphires and tourmalines.

There are also more abstract designs, such as the outline of a heart in diamond pavé white gold — Fairmined-certified, of course — filled with evocative five-petaled flowers — and a purple-toned necklace set with more than 80 carats of tanzanite in pear, marquise and brilliant cuts, meant to evoke the field of architecture.

Whether it’s for private clients or talents and their stylists, what the pieces start with is exceptional gemstones. But it’s not what tips the scales.

A cuff from the Chopard Red Carpet collection. Courtesy of Chopard

“Red carpet jewelry to me is something special that has that elusive ‘wow’ factor,” said Scheufele. To that end, there are gemstones, often in striking color pairings, but also innovation, such as designs that intertwine stones in patterns that mimic intricate lacework or settings in curved titanium that imitate flower petals.

For Scheufele, most important is the notion that “modern high jewelry is easy to wear and versatile; it fits perfectly to the neck, the wrist; lightweight and comfortable [to wear].”

And there’s no better place to show this off than the red carpet.

“The Red Carpet collection celebrates the many actresses and glamorous celebrities that grace red carpets all over the world, and Cannes is one of the most prestigious of all exceptional events,” she said.

Having these pieces come alive on movie stars “will always enhance its aura and can give rise to some memorable moments,” said Scheufele, who is adamant that “a piece of jewelry is not meant to be displayed in a window,” but worn.

“Seeing [our] high jewelry pieces come to life [in Cannes] makes me incredibly proud, for myself, but also for our entire team of artisans who work tirelessly for thousands of hours on each and every piece,” said Scheufele, who feels “a strong emotion” of pieces that “become part of history.”

The cinema hub on the French Riviera has certainly provided a number of such memorable moments, including Marion Cotillard sporting pieces from the first Green Carpet collection in 2013, made with sustainably sourced gold, and Julia Roberts’ famous shoe-less festival debut in 2016, where she felt a Chopard necklace trumped the Cannes festival’s footwear requirements.

A pearl necklace from Chopard’s 2023 Red Carpet collection.

As is now tradition, there will be 76 pieces in the 2023 Red Carpet collection. “I wanted to link this collection with the festival, commemorating its enduring history by matching the number of pieces to the number of editions,” she said. “Also, adding an additional number each year creates a special challenge which pushes us to be more innovative each time and really explore our creativity.”

The Swiss jewelry house also produces the trophies handed out at the Cannes Film Festival, including the Palme d’Or and the silver-coated gold film reel on a glass base that rewards the successful debut of two emerging talents for the Trophée Chopard, which this year will be presented by Natalie Portman.

Beyond the glamorous festival, a moment like Cannes is also a good business opportunity for the brand. “Often, clients would request to see and buy the high jewelry pieces worn the prior evening on the red carpet,” confirmed Scheufele.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

