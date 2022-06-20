×
June Newton’s Jewelry Among Highlights of Upcoming Christie’s Online Sale

Nine pieces belonging to the late photographer, known professionally as Alice Springs, are among the highlights this auction running June 23 to July 7.

June Newton Christie's Sale
Pieces from June Newton's collection Courtesy of Christie's

WORTH SNAPPING: Until July 7, an eclectic ensemble of jewels spanning from the 19th century to the 1980s will be offered online at auction by Christie’s.

The 290 lots, curated by the jewelry department of the auction house’s French arm, include designs from Place Vendôme cornerstones Boucheron, Cartier, Chaumet and Van Cleef & Arpels as well as pieces from sought-after signatures JAR, Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin.

Among the stars of the sale are likely to be the nine pieces that belonged to June Newton, the late photographer known professionally as Alice Springs and who was married to Helmut Newton.

A gold Boivin bangle scattered with sapphires and pearls is estimated to go for between 20,000 and 40,000 euros, with a similar 30,000-euro starting price for another bracelet by Belperron studded with geometric designs figuring precious stones.

June Newton Bracelets
Bracelets from June Newton’s collection and offered at auction at Christie’s. Courtesy of Christie's

Another major draw will be the personal collection of third-generation jeweler Jean Fouquet. In addition to pieces by his grandfather Alphonse and father Georges, the sparse lines of the Art Deco pieces are expected to draw attention — and bids.

The late jeweler’s own designs have recently commanded high prices, with a necklace offered by Christie’s setting the world record for his work at 980,000 euros last July.

Other highlights include a transformable Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, estimated between 200,000 and 300,000 euros; a panther brooch in colored diamonds imagined by Boivin; a Bulgari Tubogas necklace set with green tourmalines and peridots, and designs by American jewelers David Webb and Seaman Schepps.

The “Jewelry Talent of Today” section, now in its third edition will feature the works of contemporary jewelers Gaelle Khouri, Mashandy, Salima Thakker, Jose Marin and Aida Bergsen.

The jewels will be exhibited at Christie’s Parisian outpost at 9 Avenue de Matignon in the tony 8th arrondissement until the conclusion of the sale on July 7.

