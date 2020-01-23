MUSEUM PIECES: Cindy Chao was visibly moved as she hosted a dinner at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to celebrate the induction of her 2008 ruby butterfly brooch into the Paris museum, marking her as the first jewelry artist from Taiwan to have a piece in the permanent collection.

“I feel like I’m crowned — it’s a huge recognition,” Chao said of the experience. Light pink lanterns were placed on the floor to guide guests into the hall where the dinner was held — they were reproductions of ones designed by her grandfather, a prominent architect who was known for designing elaborate temples. Her eye-catching brooches floated around the room, worn by some of the guests, including Isabelle Adjani, who wore Chao’s Damask Rose Brooch, with an eight carat pink sapphire as a center stone.