Claire’s Teams With Olivia Rodrigo’s Stylists for Y2K Style Content Series

Claire’s is looking to push its way toward Y2K trend dominance, reclaiming some of the secret sauce that the company had in the early 2000s — the era that inspired Gen Z’s favorite style of dress.

As part of that effort, the accessories company is partnering with Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo — the sister-duo stylists behind Olivia Rodrigo’s wardrobe, which has been praised for its use of vintage looks from the early 2000s. The women also work with stars including Rosalía and Willow Smith.

Claire’s recently appointed chief marketing officer Kristin Patrick said that she joined the company because of its emotional resonance with global consumers. “We have been a brand for youth culture for 50 years and I think there are so many areas to delve into from a storytelling perspective,” said Patrick.

She continued: “We have pierced over 40 million ears. I took this job because I got my ears pierced there — we enter consumers’ lives at such a momentous time, such a right of passage and there is an inherent trust factor. As we move forward we will work with consumers on how we build this…it’s about continuing to double down on ear piercing and staying in tune with what consumers need.”

In polling Gen Z consumers, Claire’s has realized that young shoppers would like the company to fulfill other needs as well. They’ve requested content, styling advice, apparel and even cafés.

“I think that content is going to be incredibly important to the future of marketing,” said Patrick. “This next generation moves seamlessly between the digital and physical worlds.”

In order to quickly ratchet up attention around its content arm, Claire’s called on the Delgadillo sisters. The stylists have a devoted following and are helping to inspire girls across the country in their most formative fashion years.

“They totally get the Y2K vibe and they are doing it in a really modern way. Claire’s has always been about self-expression and there is a kindness to this brand. You walk into stores and they make you happy and anyone we work with has to have that vibe. They are super creative and not just looking at the traditional way of wearing product — they take our hoop earrings and put it in their hair or on clothing,” said Patrick.

On Monday a five-episode content series premiers, with the aim to give styling tips to young shoppers. The videos are available on Claire’s digital channels as well as YouTube.

According to Chloe, the Claire’s collaboration “came at a perfect time when we are over-accessorizing so we have really leaned in here.” Both sisters had their ears pierced at a local Claire’s in Missouri.

Chenelle added that the Y2K revival differs from the early 2000s original because there is now “a sense of poking fun, there is an irony to it that is more quirky and tailored to the internet.

“This is a full-circle moment,” she added. “We are doing a lot of the pop punk girls right now and leaning into Y2K styling a lot so it felt right and organic. We were so shocked that Claire’s asked, they were such an important part of our identity and expressing ourselves in our childhood so we want to incorporate the same ethos back into styling, with how we can help viewers get dressed.”