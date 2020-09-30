French Mexican jeweler Colette Steckel pays homage to her Mexican heritage with her latest work, the Penacho collection.

Inspired by the headdresses of Aztecan warriors who worshipped god of sun and war Huitzilopochtli, whose name translates to “hummingbird of the left,” the collection uses lapis lazuli, malachite, mother of pearl, and onyx set with diamonds in 18-karat gold, emulating the vibrancy of the ancient Aztecan headdress’ feathers.

Steckel is a certified graphic designer and GIA-trained gemologist, and launched her line in 1995. Today she has her own retail store and showroom in Los Angeles, as well as a flagship boutique at the Park Plaza in Mexico City.

Pieces in the Penacho collection range from roughly $1,850 for the smallest necklace up to $42,000, and are sold on ColetteJewelry.com as well as at retailer, Broken English.