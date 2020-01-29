By
with contributions from Lily Templeton
 on January 29, 2020

PARIS — Vibrant colors, flavors and a greasy-looking black lump of uncut diamond dominated jewelry presentations during couture week in Paris, which turned out to be an intimate affair with a number of jewelers opting out this season as they gear up for the July shows.

The Ritz served as host to several displays, including Chopard’s “exceptional stones,” Cindy Chao’s latest butterfly brooch, Suzanne Syz’s playful gem-encrusted aluminum and titanium pieces and Swarovski’s debut collection of lab-grown colored diamonds.

