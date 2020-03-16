By  on March 16, 2020

Copenhagen-based jeweler Jo Riis-Hansen has established herself in the past year as a go-to resource for sculptural, feminine jewelry that bridges the worlds of art and fashion. Now her designs are becoming a bit more accessible.

Riis Hansen’s signature pieces — hand-hewn from gold, diamonds, pearls and opal — have attracted an impressive list of clientele including Glossier’s Emily Weiss and Danish mega influencer Pernille Teisbaek. The mobile-like earrings for which she is best known run from about $2,000 to $6,650 per piece.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers