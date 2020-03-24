By  on March 24, 2020

MILAN — Out of the industries affected by the severe restrictions imposed on nonessential manufacturing activities by the Italian government to battle the coronavirus epidemic across the country, the national jewelry sector will be heavily impacted due to its fragmented makeup of small, highly interconnected companies. Representing an industry valued at over 7.4 billion euros, and strongly focused on exports, Federorafi president Ivana Ciabatti discussed with WWD the repercussions of the national restrictive measures on the jewelry sector, why they are going to have a significant domino effect on the whole supply chain and the pillars to use to build the post-crisis renaissance.

