×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

The U.S.'s preeminent trade show for fine and high jewelry and timepieces runs from June 8 to 12 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

The Couture show floor at the
The Couture show floor at the Wynn. Courtesy

Once again, the jewelry and watch community descends on Las Vegas for the Couture jewelry show — the U.S.’s preeminent trade show for fine and high jewelry and timepieces.

While the 2021 edition was pushed to August, a reaction to the early stages of the U.S. reopening after the global shutdown due to COVID-19, 2022 sees the show return its pre-pandemic timetable, showing from June 8 to 12 at the Wynn.

The Couture jewelry show will host around 325 exhibitors, with a full reveal of the Wynn’s new event space, which allows the majority of the jewelry and timepiece brands to exhibit in one primary ballroom, Cristal, while some brands opt to exhibit in private ballrooms and villas. The space was used for last summer’s show, but due to travel restrictions many in the community — buyers, press and executives — were unable to attend, so the 2022 show is being deemed Couture’s “big reveal.”

Related Galleries

Continuing from last year, the show will have a preview night on Wednesday, June 8. According to executives, while designers and brands may still be putting the finishing touches on their salon spaces, the preview gives retail and media partners the opportunity to get a sneak peek of collections while also familiarizing themselves with the new show floor layout.

The show is partnering with the Italian Trade Agency to showcase the breathtaking work of Italian designers and brands during The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry Apertivo on Friday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Cristal Terrace and Foyer.

Legendary emerald mine Muzo will debut a new collaboration at the show with well-known contemporary jeweler Stephen Webster, along with capsule collections from designers including Katherine Jetter, Pamela Love, Ondyn, Robinson Pelham, Venyx and more.

Couture 2022 will spotlight platinum with the reveal of several exclusive pieces created in the white metal. The Platinum Guild International partnered with the show to identify headlining designers who are traditionally known for their work in yellow and rose gold, and challenged them to interpret their signature styles in the naturally white metal. The designers selected for the program are Brent Neale, Harwell Godfrey, Retrouvai, Spinelli Kilcollin, Stephen Webster, Suzanne Kalan, Walters Faith and Zoë Chicco.

As always, the show will go out with a bang on Saturday with The Couture Design Awards, a highlight of the show every year. That same evening, Meet the Jewelers is hosting a Meet the Winners media event to capture footage of the celebration and interview the winners in each of the design categories.

FOR MORE ON COUTURE JEWELRY FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

At Couture Jewelry Show, Designers Zero-in on a Self-purchasing&nbsp;Customer

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las&nbsp;Vegas

Introducing 5 Brands in the Design Atelier at the 2021 Couture Jewelry&nbsp;Show

 

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Hot Summer Bags

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

2022 Couture Jewelry Show Las Vegas:

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad