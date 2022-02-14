Cristiana Cavalli Launches Jewelry Collection

MILAN — Cristiana Cavalli turned a negative into a positive.

To coincide with Valentine’s Day, Cavalli on Monday is launching her first jewelry collection, called Krimrose, conceived during the lockdown and the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been tortured by negative news and I felt like reacting. I had more time to think about what I wanted and realized I needed emotions and new stimuli,” said Cavalli, pointing to the pandemic coinciding with a more personal turbulent moment.

A lawyer and the daughter of designer Roberto Cavalli, she worked with her father for years in several departments, rising to the role of chief executive officer. She is no longer involved in her father’s fashion company, which is now controlled by the founder and chairman of Damac Properties Group, Hussain Sajwani.

A Krimrose design courtesy image

No stranger to fashion and its different product categories, she was inspired to study jewelry, spurred by her passion for design and art. “Art saves us, it makes us feel good,” she said. “I never had my own project and I felt like I wanted to challenge myself and I found my style.”

Cavalli comes from an artistic family as her father is also an art collector and photographer, her mother restored art, and her grandparents were painters. That lineage influenced her, as did her growing up surrounded by nature, Renaissance art, Florence and Milanese contemporary design. “It’s what I’ve always seen,” she said simply.

A Krimrose design courtesy image

The collection of brass covered in 18-karat gold is divided into four families, with names inspired by nature and animals: Leaf, Plume, Shell, Cascade and Drop, each in the different categories — earrings, bracelet, necklace and rings — shaped like feathers or shells, for example. There is also a Plume brooch.

The shapes are geometric, but also sinuous and in a clean style. The packaging in ecological materials is sustainable as it can be reused as a jewel case.

All Krimrose jewels are made by hand by artisans at Oreficeria Cora in Vicenza, Italy — a key goldsmith area.

“Krimrose derives from Primrose, in a link with spring, rebirth and new beginnings,” Cavalli said. “And the collection represents a personal rebirth and a symbolized feminine strength.”