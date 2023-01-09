×
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

David Yurman Hires Chief Marketing Officer From Estée Lauder

The jeweler has announced a new CMO as part of a broader executive overhaul.

David Yurman opened its first Middle East store inside Bloomingdale's in Dubai.
David Yurman opened its first Middle East store inside Bloomingdale's in Dubai. courtesy

David Yurman has a new chief marketing officer. The jewelry brand has hired Carolyn Dawkins in the position.

The hire is part of president Evan Yurman’s executive overhaul at the company. Other recent key executive announcements include former Nike vice president Marcelo Tau’s appointment as chief operations officer and longtime Yurman employee Lee Tucker’s promotion to chief merchant.

Dawkins most recently worked at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. where she was global CMO, senior vice president for Clinique. She’s also held senior positions at GSK, Google and L’Oréal.

In her new role, Dawkins will be responsible for content strategy, integrated marketing and e-commerce experience and optimization.

“Carolyn brings deep expertise and leadership cultivated from over 20 years of working across a range of tech, beauty and CPG industries. I look forward to partnering with Carolyn to develop strategic marketing, creative and digital initiatives to elevate and grow our global business,” Yurman said in a statement.

Dawkins added of her new role: “I’m honored to join the David Yurman family to support the company’s continued evolution and exciting growth plans. I am thrilled by the opportunity to amplify the company’s rich heritage with new and existing customers.”

