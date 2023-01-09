David Yurman Hires Chief Marketing Officer From Estée Lauder

David Yurman has a new chief marketing officer. The jewelry brand has hired Carolyn Dawkins in the position.

The hire is part of president Evan Yurman’s executive overhaul at the company. Other recent key executive announcements include former Nike vice president Marcelo Tau’s appointment as chief operations officer and longtime Yurman employee Lee Tucker’s promotion to chief merchant.

Dawkins most recently worked at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. where she was global CMO, senior vice president for Clinique. She’s also held senior positions at GSK, Google and L’Oréal.

In her new role, Dawkins will be responsible for content strategy, integrated marketing and e-commerce experience and optimization.

“Carolyn brings deep expertise and leadership cultivated from over 20 years of working across a range of tech, beauty and CPG industries. I look forward to partnering with Carolyn to develop strategic marketing, creative and digital initiatives to elevate and grow our global business,” Yurman said in a statement.

Dawkins added of her new role: “I’m honored to join the David Yurman family to support the company’s continued evolution and exciting growth plans. I am thrilled by the opportunity to amplify the company’s rich heritage with new and existing customers.”