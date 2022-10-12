×
David Yurman Names New Chief Merchant

Longtime employee Lee Tucker has been elevated to the position.

David Yurman
David Yurman's Paris flagship.

David Yurman’s executive overhaul continues. The jeweler has now promoted one of its own to the role of chief merchant and product officer.

Lee Tucker has been elevated to the role, which will see him in charge of all merchandising and design departments for both the men’s and women’s categories.

Tucker has been at Yurman for more than 15 years, and was most recently senior vice president of merchandising, marketing and creative operations. He started at the company in 2006 as its director of visual merchandsing. Previously, Tucker worked as a consultant for Halston and Target and held full-time roles at Escada and Club Monaco.

Yurman president Evan Yurman said: “Lee has a proven track record of leveraging his experience and expertise to drive our product expression forward. This new role will give him expanded oversight to continue the brand’s product evolution.”

Tucker said: “It’s an immense honor to help steer the continued evolution of the company’s iconic artistry and rich heritage for the next phase of company growth. I’m pleased to work alongside Evan and the Yurman family to lead the brand’s incredibly talented merchandising and design teams.”

