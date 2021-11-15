David Yurman Promotes Evan Yurman to Role of Brand President

David Yurman has named Evan Yurman, son of cofounders David and Sybil Yurman, as its president — effective immediately.

Evan Yurman has long been involved in his family’s business. Until this new role, he served as the company’s chief creative officer — heavily invested in store design and its men’s jewelry assortment. Many of the artworks and objets featured in the David Yurman New York City flagship were either hand-chosen by Evan or hail from his personal collection.

Now as David Yurman’s president, Evan will continue to preside over the company’s creative output while also overseeing commercial activities and strategic growth. Meanwhile, David and Sybil will continue as the company’s co-chief executive officers.

“Evan has been working with us for the last 20 years and we are pleased to have him step into the role of president and lead the company,” David and Sybil Yurman jointly said in a release.

“I am excited to take on this position and continue to shape the future of the brand and the company,” added Evan Yurman.

In 2019, when the jeweler’s New York City flagship opened, Evan Yurman told WWD of his outlook on shopping: “Retail more and more is about an experience. Customers no longer go to a store just to buy something anymore, they go there with the intention to experience. When we started out on this journey and building this store, it was really about an experience. It was about giving the customer an experience that they don’t already have, and allow them to physically be in the David Yurman world.”

He accented the store with custom light fixtures, residential furniture and warm oak trim and thought to offer concierge services to shoppers like private cars, beverages and coat check.

Evan Yurman steps into a role held by longtime David Yurman executive Carol Pennelli — who has been with the firm for 20-plus years and most recently served as its president and chief commercial officer. Pennelli had been one of the masterminds in taking the Yurman brand more upscale by upping its use of precious materials. She also oversaw a massive retail expansion and an emphasis on e-commerce channels.

Now the hunt is on for a chief operating officer, which the company says will, “partner closely with Evan Yurman to evolve the company’s infrastructure, deliver on business objectives, and implement the company’s global strategic vision.”