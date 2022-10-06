×
De Beers Debuts Collection for All Gender Expressions

Called "De Beers RVL," the new offering marks a new direction for the global jewelry house.

De BEErs
Pieces from the De Beers RVL collection. Courtesy

De Beers has launched a new genderless collection of jewelry, called De Beers RVL.

“Our new De Beers RVL collection is a celebration of self-expression,” said chief executive officer Céline Assimon. “We created a code inspired by the De Beers initials at the center of the design and are inviting our clients to express their unique character and who they are. I’m very excited about this collection — it is fresh and modern, a new territory for us, but as importantly, I know that our clients are going to enjoy wearing the pieces and will have fun styling them and layering them to suit their personal style.”

The new collection uses mixed metals, white gold, rose gold, titanium and, of course, diamonds. The De Beers’ monogram inspired the collection’s aesthetic, with outlines of the “D” and “B” imprinted in the metal to form lines that resemble a code, and when viewed from the side, a gear. According to the brand, the collection is meant to embolden the wearer to express themselves to the rest of the world through a variety of contemporary materials, distinct designs and playful styling.

“The beauty of this collection is that there is no prescription about who should wear these pieces or how they should be styled; it is entirely up to the wearer,” Assimon explained.

The De Beers RVL collection campaign. Courtesy

The collection marks a new chapter for the brand known for its diamonds, expanding into the masculine presenting side of fine jewelry, a category that is growing.

De Beers RVL collection is available in De Beers stores worldwide and debeers.com.

