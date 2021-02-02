PRESSING RESET: De Beers Group, one of the world’s largest diamond manufactures, is teaming with three emerging jewelry designers who recently graduated from London’s Central Saint Martins to launch the sustainably designed ReSet Forever Love capsule.

Centering around the concepts of “love” and “forever” in the 21st century, the collaboration includes an 18-karat white gold necklace and ring both with a polished diamond on one side and a rough diamond on the other that can be rotated by Kristina Ferenchuk; an 18-karat gold engagement ring, and a single polished diamond, suspended in clear acrylic by Ami Masamitsu; an abstract heart-shaped silver brooch, set with rough diamonds, and an enameled necklace by Louis Tamlyn, featuring two polished diamonds and inspired by a 14th-century manuscript where the classic love heart symbol was first depicted.

The three designers were chosen for their creativity and commitment to sustainable practices.

Colby Shergalis, senior vice president of brand marketing at De Beers Group, said: “Through challenging themselves with questions such as whether forever is possible in a rapidly changing world, or whether sustainability is the ultimate expression of love to our communities and our planet, these three innovative designers have crafted an inspiring and thought-provoking collection featuring responsibly sourced diamonds from De Beers Group.”

De Beers will also donate 10,000 pounds toward a new Provenance Award, which focuses on skills development for jewelry design students from the company’s four producer partner countries: Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

Ferenchuk added: “I’ve always wanted to work more with diamonds, and this was a great opportunity to learn about the diamond industry. I was amazed to find out about all the incredible projects De Beers is doing to improve standards across the industry and to support local communities. It’s incredible to know that this collaboration will support the journey of a fellow young jewelry designer from a country where De Beers’ diamonds are found.”