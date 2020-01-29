By  on January 29, 2020

PARIS — De Grisogono has filed for bankruptcy after a months-long sales process failed to turn up a buyer, according to a statement from the company Wednesday, a week after press reports linked the Switzerland-based luxury jeweler to the Luanda Leaks investigation of Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president.

“For several months, a sale process has been under way. Despite considerable headway, the transaction did not go through,” the jeweler said. “Without financial support of its current shareholders, and without a buyer, the solvency of the company is now under threat, thus making it impossible to continue activities,” it added.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers