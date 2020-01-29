PARIS — De Grisogono has filed for bankruptcy after a months-long sales process failed to turn up a buyer, according to a statement from the company Wednesday, a week after press reports linked the Switzerland-based luxury jeweler to the Luanda Leaks investigation of Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president.

“For several months, a sale process has been under way. Despite considerable headway, the transaction did not go through,” the jeweler said. “Without financial support of its current shareholders, and without a buyer, the solvency of the company is now under threat, thus making it impossible to continue activities,” it added.