PARIS — Ten years after her Bal des Roses collection, Victoire de Castellane has returned to the theme with RoseDior jewelry pieces made of textured stone-paved petals and thorny stems.

Dior unveiled the high jewelry collection at the label’s new Rue Saint Honoré flagship here, drawing a stream of visitors to an upper floor of the townhouse-like boutique, which has the feel of a plush, Parisian apartment.

The jewelry was shown in a room decorated with wildflowers. They spilled out of a corner and took over the center of the room, in mounds — a patch of pink and one in blue, serving as a prelude to the miniature blasts of color and texture of the jewelry.

Drawing on inspiration from Christian Dior, who was famously obsessed with the flowers of his childhood garden in Normandy, de Castellane offered a varied lineup, toggling between all diamond pieces and jewelry sprinkled with color — enhancing the paved stone work with delicately hammered metal, the occasional chunky stone and, to reinforce certain formes, graphic baguette diamonds.

A secret watch, called La D de Dior, is covered with a pink flower, paved with sapphires, that can be rotated to show the diamond watch face, covered in small diamonds.

Other transformable pieces included a necklace in pink gold with a diamond rose that can be clipped off and worn as a brooch, while a diamond necklace with a ruby blossom can be worn as a bracelet.

The collection counts 54 pieces, and sets off for Shanghai, where it will be shown in a Dior villa — which will be outfitted with individual sections for each category of the house, including women’s and men’s fashions, and home items.

Place Vendôme jewelers have been sending their wares to China in recent months, serving high-end clients in their home market. Last year, Dior took de Castellane’s colorful tie-dye-inspired jewelry collection to a client event in Shanghai, where it was shown on models wearing flowy Grecian couture looks designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

With over two decades designing jewelry at Dior, de Castellane is known for her ability to mix abstract and figurative jewelry. Emphasizing her focus on colors, this collection also featured a lagoon blue Paraiba tourmaline and a blue sapphire weighing over eight carats — the latter featured on a rose with white-gold stems sprinkled in briolette-cut diamond dewdrops.