×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Edge of Ember Readies Third Collaboration With Victoria Magrath

The brand works with suppliers in Thailand that are RJC certified.

Edge of Ember Victoria
Victoria Magrath wearing Edge of Ember from their collaboration together. Courtesy of Edge of Ember

LONDON — Lynette Ong, founder of the sustainable jewelry brand Edge of Ember, started her company in 2014, after taking a break from being a financial bond trader in New York and Hong Kong.

The idea to start a label came to Ong when she was still on the trading floor dealing with numbers. “I wanted to find quality jewelry that didn’t cost an arm and a leg, and I wanted to know that it was made in an ethical way with sustainable materials,” she said, explaining that she also wanted an upgrade from mass-produced costume jewelry, but couldn’t quite find anything in the market.

So, she started Edge of Ember, which came to international fame after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a piece from the brand on her final days in the U.K. before relocating abroad with her husband Prince Harry in 2020.

Related Galleries

As Ong expands the brand, she’s been collaborating with fashion blogger Victoria Magrath, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

The third series, “Gaia” takes inspiration from nature — the collection features green malachite and iridescent mother-of-pearl stones. Courtesy of Edge of Ember

“I’ve known Victoria for years, and did our first collaboration over Zoom during lockdown,” said Ong, adding that it’s been such a success that they were both compelled to continue working together.

Their third series, “Gaia” takes inspiration from nature — the collection features green malachite and iridescent mother-of-pearl stones set against gold and silver. 

Ong and Magrath worked with one of the brand’s suppliers in Thailand that are RJC certified. All the metals used are recycled and sourced from a local refinery. with each order placed sponsoring the planting of 10 mangrove trees in partnership with the Eden Reforestation Project. 

“I was inspired by the model of Warby Parker and Toms where social responsibility is at the core of their business and I wanted to create a profitable and scalable brand that has social responsibility at the heart of it,” Ong said.

“It was also important for me to work with craftsmen in Asia because of my heritage.”

Edge of Ember remains focused on the U.K., even with a third of their sales coming from international destinations and the U.S. being one of their key markets.

Ong is planning numerous collaborations for the next year to grow her audience. 

“We are a digital first brand, but going forward we will be looking to do more physical activations and partnering with wholesale stores,” she said.

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Hot Summer Bags

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Edge of Ember's Third Collection With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad