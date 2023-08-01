EXCLUSIVE: Florence Pugh Appears in Tiffany & Co.’s Latest ‘Lock’ Campaign

Newly minted house ambassador Florence Pugh features in the latest Tiffany & Co. Lock campaign.

“We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif,” explained Tiffany & Co. executive vice president, product and communication Alexandre Arnault. “Our house ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837.”

The English actress — currently in movie theaters starring in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — joins fellow house ambassadors Rosé of Blackpink, Jimin of BTS and singer Nancy Ajram in the latest campaign for the newest Lock designs. The next chapter of the Lock range included an array of pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in various colorways.

“The message anchoring the campaign is simple yet incredibly impactful: it’s a celebration of love and the bonds that we form in life. The new Lock designs are beautiful symbols of that ethos,” Pugh said of the Tiffany & Co. campaign.

The Academy Award-nominated actress debuted a freshly shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala for a role in the upcoming movie “We Live in Time.” While the 2023-24 film release schedule is in flux due to the current writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, Pugh is tied to several upcoming films, including “Dune: Part Two.”

Tiffany & Co.’s latest Lock Campaign starring house ambassadors Rosé, Jimin and Nancy Ajram. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Inspired by an archival padlock from 1883, Tiffany Lock is a legacy expression of design and craftsmanship at the brand, paying homage to the jeweler’s heritage. Created for all genders, the latest collection introduces various colorways of earrings, pendants, rings and a bracelet to the diamond and gold collection. The offerings are available in 18-karat white, yellow and rose gold with full pavé diamonds, half pavé diamonds or an all-metal way. In addition, Tiffany & Co. debuts a new Lock bracelet in 18-karat white gold with half pavé diamonds and half baguette diamonds — featured in the images featuring Jimin.

The new Lock collection is priced from $2,200 to $95,000, with the bracelet in white gold with baguette and pavé diamonds being the most expensive. It debuts Tuesday globally at Tiffany & Co. stores and on tiffany.com.