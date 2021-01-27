Australia-based Quay is expanding its product mix, jumping from eyewear into the jewelry space.

The brand’s first jewelry line features six necklaces, eight charms, and six sets of earrings — all meant to be mixed, matched or stacked. Each piece is plated in 14k gold and priced from $25 to $65.

“We wanted to innovate and design a collection that would add something extra to our customer’s snapshot style in a time when people are spending more time at home, on Zoom, and dressing from the waist up,” says Jodi Bricker, Quay’s chief executive officer. “It was a natural next progression for the brand to expand our category offering into jewelry and provide our customer with another fun fashion accessory to express their own personal style.”

Quay is no stranger to celebrity and influencer collaborations, recently teaming with Lizzo. For the new jewelry range’s campaign, it once again tapped style and beauty entrepreneur Camila Coelho as the face.

“This is the second time I’ve worked on a campaign with Quay, and I’ve been a longtime fan of the brand. I love all of the styles Quay releases, and this jewelry collection is no exception,” Coelho said.

The new collaboration is available on quay.com or at one of its 15 retail locations.

Music Artist Lizzo Encourages Fans to Vote in New Quay Eyewear Campaign

Benefit Expands Beyond Cosmetics Collaborations With Quay

Karolina Kurkova, Chriselle Lim, Camila Coelho and More to Speak at WWD Style Dimension