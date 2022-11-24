Fabergé Launches ‘Game of Thrones’ High Jewelry Collection

PARIS — Fabergé is extending its collaboration with “Games of Thrones” into a full high jewelry collection.

The storied jeweler last year announced its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products with the presentation of a one-of-a-kind jeweled egg that sold to a private collector for $2.2 million.

Now it has unveiled the first chapter of the high jewelry line, developed with the HBO series’ costume designer Michele Clapton, with the next three instalments set to drop over the next two years.

“These limited-edition high jewelry creations are perfect heirlooms for collectors wanting to acquire modern-day memorabilia that combines the zeitgeist of, arguably, the most successful television show in history with the timelessness and superior craftsmanship of a Fabergé piece,” the brand said in a statement.

The debut creations, which were shown at a private event in Dubai on Thursday, are titled “Dragon” and feature five designs, each produced in a limited edition of 10 pieces. The dominant colors are black and red, the colors of the fictional house of Targaryen, which central character Daenerys Targaryen increasingly embraces as the story progresses.

The Fabergé x “Game of Thrones” white and rose gold ruby and diamond dragon ear cuff. Courtesy of Fabergé

“The collection was inspired by the strength and vulnerability of Daenerys and her relationship with her dragons, to try and express this complex woman and her journey from orphaned exile to conquering monarch and her ongoing quest for the Iron Throne,” Clapton said.

The costume expert teamed with Fabergé’s head designer Liisa Tallgren and creative director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell on the designs, which include an egg-shaped transformable pendant made of white gold and black rhodium, suspended on a diamond-set chain, and a dragon-inspired ear cuff set with stones including rubies, pink sapphires and diamonds.

The deep red rubies are responsibly sourced from the Montepuez mine in Mozambique, which is owned by Fabergé’s parent company Gemfields.

Tallgren noted the creations mirror different aspects of the mythical creatures, hatched from Targaryen’s wedding gift of three petrified dragon eggs. “The crescendo of ‘Chapter One: Dragon’ is a design which spotlights a row of diamonds and rubies which metaphorically burst into flames, showcasing that the dragons are back and full of life,” she said.